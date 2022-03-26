Give pan respect asa national treasure

- Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I read with intense interest TTUTA’s March 22 column headlined “No respect for national instrument.”

Having researched pan’s plight and the lack of respect and recognition that successive governments have shown for this unique instrument that is our gift to the world of music, I discovered that pan – the instrument – was never officially proclaimed as our national instrument, let alone our national musical instrument.

In other words, although the descriptive word "national" is associated with pan, a word that fosters an historical sense of ownership, pride, patriotism, community, respect and identity, pan does not enjoy the same local and international status as do all our other national symbols.

Interestingly enough, pan is our "first national." It preceded our attainment of both independent and republican status and no doubt it can easily be certified as being a national long before the vast majority of us who enjoy music played on pan.

Apart from being a source of entertainment – locally and internationally – pan is a national treasure, a unifying force, a business generator, a foreign income earner, an employment creator and an educational tool (ask Prof Liam Teague).

Leadership – the powers that be – must be asked to recognise and respect pan for what it truly is – a national treasure and/or our national musical instrument – in the land of its birth, via official proclamation.

I empathise with TTUTA’s plight concerning the on and off Pan in the Classroom project, a project that can eventually lead to foreign students coming to TT to learn and master the art of playing pan, the instrument.

HENRY HARPER

Petit Valley