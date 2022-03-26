Fix the road to Maracas Beach

THE EDITOR: The road to Maracas Beach is in very bad condition with endless potholes. I am sure anyone living in Trinidad would realise that all our roads throughout the country are in terrible condition.

Taking into consideration that Maracas Beach is so popular with locals and foreign visitors, and the drive being such a scenic one, something should be done about this road.

I wrote a letter a few months ago pleading with the people responsible for this road to have the potholes fixed but obliviously they don't think it is important enough – or so it seems.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley