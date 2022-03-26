Estate constable killed in road accident

File photo

A 39-year-old D’Abadie man was killed in an early morning accident on Saturday near Caribbean Airlines head office in Piarco.

Police said around 5.22 am, estate constable Joey Arthur, of Mausica Road, was driving west along Golden Grove Road when his silver Tiida crashed into another car.

Police said Arthur died at the scene, while the other driver, 41, from Tunapuna was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and remained warded in a critical condition.