Da Silva scores maiden Test century in Grenada

West Indies' Joshua Da Silva celebrates after he scored a century against England during day three of their third Test at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George, Grenada, on Saturday.

JOSHUA Da Silva’s (100 not out) maiden Test century spearheaded a brazen West Indies bottom-order fight back which propelled the hosts to 297, and a lead of 93 runs at the lunch break, against England on day three of third and final Test match at the National Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

West Indies resumed day-three on 232/8, a lead of 28 runs, with wicketkeeper/batsman Da Silva (54 not out) and pacer Kemar Roach (25 not out) at the crease.

Da Silva added a couple runs to the overnight score before Roach (25) was caught behind by Ben Foakes off English pacer Craig Overton to send West Indies to 245/9.

Jayden Seales (13) joined Da Silva in the middle and the pair chipped away at England’s bowling attack. Da Silva however, scored the final runs of the West Indies innings, as he smacked Overton for four through long-on to bring up his first Test century in fine style.

He celebrated his milestone achievement with compatriot Seales at the middle.

“The emotion said it all, tears just came to my eyes instantaneously,” Da Silva told BT Sport.

One ball later, Da Silva was given out caught behind off Overton. He did request a speculative review but still walked towards the pavilion.

Strangely enough, the review showed that he hadn’t touched the ball and the deflection came off his thigh.

A few balls later, Seales was caught and bowled by Joe Root, as the hosts ended their first innings.

“I thought I hit it (ball),” Da Silva said referring to his successful but sceptical review. “I'll take the average, it'll help a lot. I got a lot of stick out there for having a low strike rate but it didn't matter to me.”