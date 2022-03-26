Corporation promises Longdenville temporary road fix in 2 weeks

After months of trying to get a meeting with their local government representatives, residents and businessowners of Edinburgh Road, Longdenville have met with them to discuss issues affecting the community.

On Friday afternoon, chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Henry Awong and two councillors, Vishan Mohammed and John Lezama, toured the area. Among the key issues were dilapidated road conditions and drainage.

Residents claimed that for 15 years the road has not been maintained, and coupled with the recent housing development, both governmental and private, the road conditions have worsened. The developments, they sai,d were being done without proper drainage, which has affected road infrastructure and led to massive potholes.

Resident Leslie Hall said in conversations among residents, damage to their cars was usually the main topic.

He said, “The Government want taxes for everything, yet our vehicles are being damaged every day going through this road. And then when police stop you, they want to charge you for something that is out of our control. That is nonsense.”

Another resident Kevin Ramkisson said, “Since the area is developing, the road has become a major roadway for not just small vehicles but massive trucks. This road was not intended for that. Something has to be done about this.

“Speed bumps are something that is needed and regulation of the weight of vehicles should be implemented.”

Councillor Mohammed said a major challenge for the corporation was a lack of funding and equipment to alleviate the problems.

“We make the request for funding at the ministry level, and when it's time for releases, we do not get the amount requested. Our budgets are never met and the funding that we do get, which is very minimal, cannot address all the concerns in the electoral area.

“Many of the areas are faced with the same problem, and this area has been a priority for some time, but again funding is our challenge.”

Mohammed told residents that within two weeks some work would get under way, starting with cleaning major watercourses and then temporary road repairs.

“The development project would be at the base of the road and an oil-sand finish. We have been liaising with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to have some projects, but that is still in discussions.”

Residents said they were holding the corporation to its commitment and threatened to protest if nothing was done.

Awong urged them to keep the channels of communication open and also to co-operate with the corporation for solutions.