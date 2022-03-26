Caribbean Yard Campus offers drumming course

The 2022 Caribbean Yard Campus (CYC) Dry Season Programme has extended its offerings, with folk drumming being added to the lineup of traditional knowledge.

In a release, CYC said an online course, Caribbean Drumming: Basic Techniques, will be taught by experienced drummers and music teachers of the Trinidad and Tobago Folk Drummers Association.

“Members of the association said this course will introduce participants to a variety of local secular and sacred rhythms, including kalinda, bele, Orisha and tassa. It’s a first step toward our certification of practising drummers, something we’ve been working on for years.’

The popular course Sweet Broom and Bitter Bush will be taught from April 4-June 25. CYC said participants will gain knowledge on the folk usages and scientific properties of common herbs in their backyards, as well as in other Caribbean countries.

The course Nou Ka Pale Patois teaches Trinidad Patois/Kweyol through learning songs, games and other practical activity.

“Once spoken by people of all races in Trinidad, Kweyol remains the living culture and popular language of communication in Haiti, Dominica, St Lucia and the French Caribbean.

“For people wishing to explore ideas of identity – their own and that of our collective space – there is the course: ‘Philosophising the Caribbean,’ Participants here will be encouraged to bring their own ideas to reflections on the social and political movements, theories, literature, art, and other forms that have defined the region.”

CYC Director Rawle Gibbons said these courses all belong to a "curriculum of recovery" designed by the campus.

“The unity we desire as people of the Caribbean requires a wholeness of self that embraces love and understanding of who we are, where we are and what we do in these places that are ours. This won’t happen by chance, especially when we have driven much of this knowledge psychologically underground.”

For more info: www.caribbeanyardcampus.org