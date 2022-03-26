Address noise scourge, AG

Attorney General Reginald Amour - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: This is an open letter to our new Attorney General, Reginald Amour.

Sir, I appeal to you to address this noise pollution scourge which is plaguing this country and constitutes an erosion of the constitutional rights of all law-abiding citizens.

I wrote to your predecessor twice on this matter to no avail. However, I am convinced that you are made of sterner legal stuff and is cognisant of the fact that as the guardian of the public's interest, much is expected of you.

Further, the police seem clueless as to what the law is on this issue (or they act that way), as no one seems to know why that elusive law which deal with "creating a public nuisance" has never been enforced.

It is said that "the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members." If such is the case, let me clearly state that the people mostly affected by this noise nuisance are the elderly, the infirm and the very young. Therefore, excuses are not an option.

This scourge is an assault on the very dignity of all law-abiding citizens and must be addressed now. Failing which, I dare say, we would be, as a nation, descending from lawless to primitive.

What say you, sir?

DF REDMOND

via e-mail