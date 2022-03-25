THA begins restoration of Pigeon Point Road

Restoration work on the road leading to Pigeon Point Heritage Park began on Friday. FILE PHOTO -

The rehabilitation of the road leading to the scenic Pigeon Point Heritage Park in Tobago has begun.

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) said road restoration started on Friday, and will take place from Golden Star towards Bago’s Beach Bar, as part of the fiscal work plan for the second quarter.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine had announced the project in January noting that it was important for the reopening of tourism.

The division said the road has become dilapidated owing to persistent public utility intervention to treat with ageing infrastructure, among other traffic activities. In keeping with best project management practices, the division said its technicians have been in constant communications with state agencies, whose management have confirmed that no future remedial works are planned for this area.

The scope of works will include:

1. Removal of failed sections of the road along the first 60m of the entry road;

2. Re-establishment of structurally sound sub-base and base course layers;

3. Application of bituminous prime coat to add in penetration and bonding;

4. Installation of compacted asphalt hot mix to 300m of road.

During construction, the road will be reduced to single-lane traffic. Therefore, drivers and pedestrians are advised to approach the with caution while heading to Pigeon Point. The division is advising that work is expected to be completed by March 31, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The division apologised to the public for any inconvenience caused.