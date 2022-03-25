Save birds from shocks

An osprey in flight with a cutlass fish for lunch. - Photo courtesy Rose-Anne Reyes

THE EDITOR: It is saddening to learn of migratory birds coming in contact with high tension wires and being shocked and injured after flying thousands of miles from northern countries. Imagine these beautiful creatures seeking refuge here from the cold weather and some ending up seriously injured or even dead.

Now according to the newspaper report, “two ospreys and a yellow-headed caracara were rescued after electrocution and are recovering from the shock.” However, according to the Oxford Dictionary, electrocution means “to kill by electricity” or “cause to die by electric shock.” So the poor creatures cannot be recovering after being electrocuted as they would be dead. It is important that we get it right since many students are reading the newspapers with SEA hanging in the air.

However, kudos must be given to the good Samaritans who rescued the surviving birds burnt by the 12,000 volts of electricity and who may have lost feathers and parts of their bodies. Hats off to Ricardo Meade and his associates for a great act of kindness for these birds.

It was the great scholar and statesman Mahatma Gandhi who advocated that a nation is judged by how it cares for its animals. And these are not just our animals but they belong the world. They have been given to us by the Creator for our enjoyment and peace of mind, like all other animals.

Can you imagine a world without animals? It would be a rather drab and empty world.

Now why do we hear that only volunteers have taken up the responsibility to care for these birds? I believe personnel from the Ministries of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Public Utilities (since its T&TEC lines posing the danger) and Tourism, Culture and the Arts – and by extension the Government – should get involved in projects like this. Measures must be put in place to prevent these unfortunate incidents being repeated. And if they do happen, rescue efforts must be swift.

We should consider it a great privilege and blessing that these wonderful creatures, just like the leatherback turtles, have chosen our shores to seek refuge from the harsh weather in the US and Canada. They are for our enjoyment.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas