San Fernando man on several charges denied bail

- TTPS

A man who faced a San Fernando magistrate on Thursday charged with several offences, including larceny and common assault, has been denied bail and remanded into police custody.

The police charged Anthony Chase, 39, of San Fernando, with using obscene language, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of disorderly behaviour, and three counts of failing to give a fingerprint. The police also charged him with having cocaine and camouflage clothing.

He pleaded guilty to having the camouflage and not guilty to the other charges.

The police said a man reported to Southern Division police that on March 21, at around 5.30 am, he discovered his house had been broken into and clothes were missing.

The police investigated and arrested Chase.

The magistrate adjourned the case to April 7.