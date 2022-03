Preysal embarrass Queen’s Park II in Premiership

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

PREYSAL inflicted an embarrassing 220-run victory over Queen’s Park II on Sunday, in the third round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I (Sunday League) encounter, at the Inshan Ali Park, Preysal, Couva.

Batting first after winning the toss, Preysal amassed 392 runs for eight wickets, off their allotted 50 overs, with opening batsman Kamil Pooran lashing 119, off 73 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes.

Mbeki Joseph contributed 65 (57 balls, seven fours and a six) while there were other useful scores from Leonardo Julien (45), captain Denesh Ramdin (43) and Navin Bidaisee (42).

Namir Suepaul took two wickets for 60 runs for Queen’s Park II, while Philton Williams had 2/86.

The Preysal trio of Strassark Sankar (4/17), Justin Joseph (4/63) and Rakesh Maharaj (2/30) shared the wickets as Queen’s Park II were skittled out for 172 off 27.2 overs.

Joshua Ramdoo offered lone resistance with an unbeaten 74 (68 balls, six fours and two sixes).

Other Third Round Results -

Premiership I -

At Queen’s Park Oval: CENTRAL SPORTS 190 (49.5 overs) - Kjorn Ottley 37, Aaron Alfred 35; Isaiah Rajah 3/24, Bryan Charles 3/37 vs QUEEN’S PARK I 195/7 (40.4 overs) - Darren Bravo 58 not out, Terrence Hinds 53; Ryan Austin 3/7. Queen’s Park I won by three wickets.

At Wilson Road Recreation Ground: FIRST CITIZENS CLARKE ROAD 212/8 (50 overs) - Yannick Ottley 71, Clevon Kalawan 33; Shaaron Lewis 2/31, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/32 vs POWERGEN 152 (38.3 overs) - Uthman Mohammed 33; Samuel Roopnarine 3/19. Clarke Road won by 60 runs.

Premiership II North -

At Diego Martin Sporting Complex: MUNROE ROAD 172 (45.2 overs) - Vishal Seedan 32, Fareez Ali 30; Darron Cruickshank 4/20 vs MERRYBOYS 173/6 (36.2 overs) - Iqwe Craig 41, Franklyn Rouse 35, D Cruickshank 34; Travaine Cargill 3/38. Merryboys won by four wickets.

At Aranguez Recreation Ground: QUEEN’S PARK III 173 (43.2 overs) - Jeremiah Cruickshank 38, Ravi Kadoo 34; Aamir Ali 4/44, Ashmeer Mohammed 3/31 vs HKL ARANGUEZ 176/5 (43.1 overs) - Randy Mahase 62, Giovanni Gajadhar 36 not out; Sameer Ali 3/33. HKL Aranguez won by five wickets.

At Prisons Sports Ground: EL SOCORRO YOUTH MOVEMENT 119 (36.3 overs) vs PRISONS 120/6 (25.2 overs). Prisons won by four wickets.

Premiership II South -

At National Cricket Centre, Couva: MARCHIN PATRIOTS I 319/6 (50 overs) - Adrian Ali 120, Nathaniel Ramcharitar 78 not out, Teshawn Castro 65; Andrew Rambaran 2/66 vs PREMIER LEAGUE UNDER-19 315 (49.4 overs) - Andrew Rambaran 89, Justin Jaggesar 60, Kyle Ramdoo 58; Akim Chandler 3/50, Selvyn Jacob 2/46. Marchin Patriots won by four runs.

At Cunjal Recreation Ground: COSMOS 171/4 (32 overs) - Dangelo Sanasi 70 not out, Barry Bandoo 45; Jason Bhola 2/16 vs YORKSHIRE 173/8 (31.5 overs) - Gregory Mahabir 64 not out; Varun Singh 3/26. Yorkshire won by two wickets.

At Avidesh Samaroo Park: ENDEAVOUR 116 (42 overs) - Chris Pattia 70 not out; Gabriel Blackwell 4/38, Jovon George 4/58 vs CALDRAC 112 (32.4 overs) - Hynsley Sutherland 28 not out; Ravi Sankar 3/19, Kareem Khan 3/29. Endeavour won by 54 runs.