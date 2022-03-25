PM to address national issues Saturday

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister will hold a televised media conference on Saturday at 2.30 pm at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

This comes days after Dr Rowley stated his goal to lift covid19 restrictions, when he addressed a PNM rally at Pleasantville, San Fernando, last Tuesday.

After two years of the pandemic, he signalled his intention to fully reopen the country, as he had seen no change for the worse in TT some 14 days after the Taste of Carnival and the additional mixing of individuals at those events.

“I am now being minded to tell the country I see no reason now not to open the country up completely.”

Amidst the applause of party members, Rowley said he would soon meet with the country's health team on the issue.

“I will take decisions commensurate with the circumstance in Trinidad and Tobago and compare it with what happens elsewhere.

“So we have to be careful and mindful.”