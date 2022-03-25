NGC, adjust those solarpanels, please

THE EDITOR: When driving to the South and marvelling at the undulating, green carpet-like landscape, you would have observed a large NP gas station, just after the Ato Boldon Stadium. Familiar, not so? You would have also surely acknowledged many solar photovoltaic panels.

Have a closer look at the solar panels at that Preysal multi-fuel service station on Rivulet Road, Couva. Those solar panels are in all different directions and are installed with the wrong orientation.

The angle of the slope when installing solar panels is dependent on the latitude of where it is being positioned. We learned from social studies in standard four that TT is located ten degrees north of the equator. To maximise the exposure of radiation (sunlight) on the solar panels, it needs to be elevated at an angle of ten to 20 degrees facing south. Fifteen degrees would be acceptable for its location.

I am appealing to the NGC to adjust all solar panels to an angle of 15 degrees to the horizontal (floor) facing south for better efficiency in the service station’s operations. Of course, a recommendation is only notable if the solar panels are functioning.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail