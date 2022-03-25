Moonilal praises Debe Hindu Primary School students for persevering during covid19

Debe Hindu Primary School standard five student Aden Boodoo collects school supplies from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on behalf of the SEA students on Thursday. Looking on is principal Usha Rampersad.

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal praised the students of the Debe Hindu Primary School for pursuing their education through the challenges of the covid19 pandemic.

He did so when he visited the school on Thursday. He provided standard five students with pencil cases, hand sanitisers and face masks ahead of their sitting the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination on Thursday next week.

Describing the school as one of the most progressive institutions in the constituency, Moonilal said his visit was part of an ongoing, larger initiative to give hand sanitisers, masks and stationery to SEA students in primary schools in Oropouche East.

"It (the pandemic) is a very difficult time for children, parents, principals and teachers." Moonilal said the hybrid mix of online and in-person classes has had mixed results.

"We wanted to visit the schools and encourage the children, give them our support, our love and, of course, give them something tangible."

He praised the school's staff and the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) for doing their best to ensure that the students' education continues as smoothly as possible despite the challenges.

"They have been doing a remarkable job notwithstanding resource needs."

Moonilal also said he would discuss infrastructural improvements at the school with the principal and staff in due course. He said there are nine primary schools in Oropouche East.

In an earlier address to standard five students, he encouraged them to do their best in the SEA and remember that life continues after next Thursday's exam.

He urged them to listen to the guidance offered by their parents and teachers. Relating his own experience with the common entrance exam, Moonilal told the students that his mother gave him an apple to eat ahead of that exam. They laughed when he said, "I ate it and I was still hungry."

Moonilal was impressed when some of the students told him they wanted to be doctors, lawyers, teachers or mechanics as their future professions.

The students laughed and some said “no” when Moonilal asked, "Nobody wants to be a politician?"