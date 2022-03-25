Michael Hudlin directs The Pursuit of Greatness

Composer, conductor Michael Hudlin -

Chandelier Productions will open its 2022 concert season at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, with The Pursuit of Greatness under the musical direction of conductor, composer and Eastman School of Music Masters graduate Michael Hudlin.

The concert on April 2 will offer a 90-minute musical programme featuring the works of several composers including Mendelssohn, Bardos, Ešenvalds, LaBarr, along with a special performance of Handel's first autographed work, Dixit Dominus. It will also feature one world premiere performance from the pen of Hudlin, a media release said.

"Before the global fame of his signature Hallelujah Chorus from Messiah, and before his operas, oratorios, anthems, organ concertos and other great works, Baroque composer George Frideric Handel was a young, struggling composer from Halle, Germany who grew up under the watchful eyes of his parents.

"His origin story may be familiar to people of the Caribbean. He desired to be a musician, and while his mother nurtured his musical gifts, his father was determined that he should study law instead. Fortunately for the world, Handel gave himself to music and among his great written pieces came the Psalm Setting, Dixit Dominus, his first autographed work."

"Dixit Dominus was first performed in 1707 in Montesanto, Italy and definitively marks the beginning of Handel’s early career. It now carries a reputation as one of the most vivacious and strident homages to the strength and glory of God," the release said.

The Pursuit of Greatness will be supported by pianist Jessel Murray, The Lydian Steel Ensemble and a vocal chorus presenting duets and solos from Caribbean voices including, sopranos – Misty Ann Knights, Victoria Griffith, Aniya Carty-Hart, Samantha Stanislaus; altos – Diahann White, Janine Charles-Farray; tenors – Edward Cumberbatch, Carl-Anthony Hines and baritones – Marc Morancie and Wayne Sealey.

The production team includes marketing and publicity by Black Collar Creative Ltd, sound by Simplicity Sound Systems, lighting by Kinly Lighting Design and videography by Denithy.

The Pursuit of Greatness is a Live Music District event, sponsored by MusicTT and is the first of three concerts to take place in 2022. Theatre Night Out 3 will take place in July along with an original, world premiere Christmas musical theatre production, She Said Yes!, composed by Hudlin.

For more info: events.jewelboxbyjr.com, Facebook: @ChandelierTheatreProductions, Instagram: @productionschandlier, e-mail: chandelierproductions1@gmail.com.