Ex-THA chief secretaries at loggerheads over state of official residence

Former chief secretary Ancil Dennis.

Former chief secretary Kelvin Charles has broken his two-year silence to lash out at his successor, Ancil Dennis, after Dennis told the media he met the chief secretary's official residence in a dilapidated state.

Charles served as chief secretary from 2017-2020. Dennis led the assembly from August 2020-December 2021. Both men served as chief secretary of a PNM administration.

Speaking with Newsday, Charles said he prefers to remain out of the spotlight after leaving office, but was disturbed and highly annoyed by Dennis’s attempt to put the blame elsewhere.

Dennis’s comments indirectly suggested Charles was the reason for the deplorable state of the residence, at Hampden, Lowlands.

The current chief secretary, Farley Augustine of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, told the assembly on Thursday that the house needed over $200,000 worth of restoration and repairs.

In response Dennis told Newsday he met the residence in a certain amount of disrepair but decided to make do, as his own stay was only expected to be temporary.

Charles said: “I am annoyed.

“I completely and vehemently deny that that place was left in that condition. I put the blame right back on him.

“I left the place in a good, pristine and proper condition.”

Charles spoke shortly after hearing Augustine's account of the neglected or damaged state of the building and grounds.

Augustine described the dilapidation as including rust in almost every corner of the compound, broken awnings, AC units, rust on the main gates, doors, deplorable driveway and furniture, broken bathroom fixtures, thermal system, shower heads, missing and broken tiles and moulding and torn-up cushions, upholstery and couches.

He also said there was urine on furniture surfaces, missing fixtures, damaged lattice and balcony planks that made the space unsafe.

Dennis admitted to damage to one chair, which he said was caused by his dogs, and said he had offered to have it repaired before he left in December.

Charles said it was not true that Dennis had met the house in that state.

“Mr Dennis has to account for how he left the place – not Kelvin Charles, not Kelvin Charles at all, and I challenge him on that.

"That is BS. That place was properly cleaned and handed over to him. And if he found it like that, he has to be a slouch in order to find a place like that, live there for over a year and did nothing to improve it.”

"I left that place in very good order," he reiterated. "The place was left in good quality.

“If it is I left the place like that, why didn’t he call in the press, why didn’t he make a statement and why did he live there like that for a year?

"You (Dennis) made no statement. You said nothing. And all of a sudden now you're saying that’s the way you got it. Absolute rubbish, poppycock, and he has to take responsibility. That alone is a testament to the kind of individual he is. I don’t know somebody would even leave a place in a state and move in and occupy that space like that for a year. It makes no sense."

Charles said he had given Dennis a tour of the residence and at no time did Dennis complain or make remarks on its state. After the tour, the residence was cleaned and sanitised one last time before Charles returned the keys to the chief administrator and then handed them over to Dennis.

“Those couches were in perfect order when I left there. There was absolutely nothing wrong with the furniture. I lived there for three years.

“Now he’s talking about 'a dog damaged one couch,' BS, I say.”

Charles said because the house is close to the sea, it’s not uncommon for rust to be a problem, which is why it needs regular maintenance. He denied gates and other items had rusted away, and that tiles, the bathroom, pool and other fixtures were damaged.

“There may be elements of rust, because it happens to all houses in Tobago…(Otherwise) the only issue that you may have from time to time may be electrical power, but I don't know that there was any major electrical problem either. And this problem had to fix by the Works Division.”

Charles gave up the post of chief secretary after Tracy Davidson-Celestine defeated him in the People's National Movement's (PNM) Tobago Council internal elections in early 2020. After his defeat, Davidson-Celestine called on him to step down.

In April he resigned as chief secretary and secretary of education. Since then he has been silent on major THA and PNM Tobago-related issues.