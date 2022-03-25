Central vs South East in Scotiabank NextGen U15 final

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

CENTRAL will be hoping to add another youth title to their 2022 haul when they face South East in the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Development Programme final at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Friday, from 9.30am.

The title match is expected to be an evenly contested affair since both teams dominated the round robin phase and put on stellar performances in their respective semi-final bouts.

South East however, has played unbeaten thus far, while Central’s only loss came at the hands of the opposing finalists, in the first round of competition on March 11.

All eyes will be trained on young batsmen Brendon Boodoo (South East) and Darius Battosingh (Central) as both have performed admirably so far.

Both players scored centuries in their semi-final matches as Boodoo smashed 117 against North and Battosingh, 117 runs against East.

In the bowling department, Kyle Richard-Ramesar, Aadi Ramsaran and Dimitri Ramjattam executed good spells for Central throughout the tourney while East’s Ganesh Gobin, Zane Maraj, Sycon Charles and Boodoo all made lasting impressions in each match.

On Wednesday, Central’s older team won the Price Club-Tiger Tanks Trinidad Ltd Under-19 Inter-Zone tournament after defeating East by seven wickets at the same venue.

On Monday, the U17 inter-zone competition bowls off.