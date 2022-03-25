Carenage educator Joan Gower de Chabert, 76, is missing

The police are seeking the public’s help in finding Joan Gower de Chabert, an educator and trainer at Caribbean Fisheries Training and Development Institute.

The police said Gower de Chabert, 76, who lives at Sea View Gardens in Carenage, was last seen at around 6 pm on Thursday. She was wearing a pair of blue jeans and a blouse.

On Friday, she was reported missing to the Carenage police.

Gower de Chabert is of mixed descent, fair in complexion, about five feet, seven inches tall. She is heavily built, with short hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Chabert’s whereabouts can call Carenage police at 637-3123 or the police hotlines at 999, 555. People can also report it via the TTPS App or website.