Bocas hosts romance-writing workshop

Photo via Pexels.

THE Bocas Lit Fest will host a creative workshop with a focus on writing romance novels on March 26.

The workshop will highlight the elements to create romance fiction that grabs readers with a combination of surprise and satisfaction.

It will be hosted by Rilzy Adams, who is an Antiguan lawyer by day and contemporary romance author by night. To date, she has self-published 21 works, including Go Deep, The Gift and Ate: An Erotic Novelette. She is currently working on another, said a media release.

In this interactive workshop session, she will be sharing tips on crafting full-bodied characters and will also explain the stages of creating a narrative that will keep readers glued to the page.

This workshop is intended to continue to encourage other Caribbean writers to explore writing romance fiction and to highlight genres that exist as subsets of what is known as "standard" – fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

The creative workshops have been staples of the annual literary festival and are now available throughout the year, via Zoom, for anyone to access wherever they are, in an intimate group with feedback and support, the release said.

The workshop will be held via Zoom from 10 am-11.30 am and there is a registration fee.

For more info: www.bocaslitfest.com, @bocaslitfest Instagram and Facebook.

