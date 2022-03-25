Aquatic Centre to host Pan Am Age Group Champs from June 2

The National Aquatic Centre, Couva. - Jeff Mayers

THE stage is set for the National Aquatic Centre in Couva to host the 2022 Pan American Age Group Championships from June 2 to 5.

This was confirmed by Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) second vice-president Ronald Corke at the meet’s official launch on Thursday.

The TT edition is the third staging of the age group championships and will, for the first time, feature an Under-18 category.

Additionally, Pan Am Aquatics is currently working with Panam Sports to have the event broadcasted on the Panam Sports app and channel, for a wider reach across the American continent and Caribbean.

In his address at the Aquatic Centre, on Thursday, Corke said more than 400 athletes from over 40 countries will feature at the FINA-sanctioned meet.

“Pan Am Aquatics is a continental organisation affiliated with FINA, organised by the International Olympic Committee, for administering international competition in aquatic sports.

“It’s an honour for TT to have been asked to host the 2022 Pan Am Aquatics Age Group Championships. This is the only swimming event where the entire continent competes against each other,” he said.

SporTT CEO Jason Williams welcomed a return to competitive swimming, especially at the youth level. He said the estimated budget that was approved for the championships ranges between $2m to $2.5m.

Williams added that utilising the Aquatic Centre to host such a major youth competition helps ASATT move closer to attaining international accreditation from FINA, to host major regional and international meets.

Currently, the nearby National Cycling Centre is being assessed by the International Cycling Union (UCI), in hope of it becoming a UCI-sanctioned satellite centre.

“The Aquatic Centre, Cycling Centre and Racquet Centre (Tacarigua), we (SporTT) are trying to achieve international certification for these facilities.

“This means that we can carry the name of the particular world governing body for the sport; such as a rebranded FINA Aquatic Centre, UCI Cycling Centre and ITF Racquet Centre.

“It means that these facilities can carry sanctioned, international federation activities, inclusive of development of sport. That is our main aim,” said Williams.

Also present to bring short remarks were Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe and Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell.

The pair agreed that events such as these augur well for the sport’s future stars. The meet also allows for an influx of foreign exchange into the country and will provide jobs and boosted business for several locals.