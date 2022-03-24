West Indies remain in semi-final contention after no-result

Chinelle Henry of the West Indies bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies at Basin Reserve on Thursday in Wellington, New Zealand. PHOTO COURTESY ICC -

THE WEST Indies remain in contention for a semi-final spot in the ICC Women's World Cup after their final preliminary round against South Africa on Thursday ended in a no-result at Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand.

The West Indies finished the first round with seven points from as many matches, trailing Australia (12 points from six games) and South Africa (nine points from six games). India are fourth on six points (from six matches), followed by England, New Zealand (four points each), Bangladesh and Pakistan (two points each). England were facing Pakistan on Thursday.

Heavy morning showers forced Thursday's match to be reduced to a 26-overs-per-side affair. South Africa, who were put in to bat first, reached 61 runs for the loss of four wickets with pacer Chinelle Henry claiming three wickets for 19 runs. Mignon du Preez was unbeaten on 38 when another downpour occurred, and forced an early conclusion to the encounter.