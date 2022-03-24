Two more covid19 deaths, 15 new cases in Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

In March so far Tobago has recorded 619 new covid19 cases and 12 deaths, a week before the month ends.

The Division of Health Wellness and Social Protection's latest update said two more deaths pushed the toll to 253. A total of 7,239 people have recovered.

Since the island recorded its first case on March 23, 15 more cases on Thursday took the total number of cases to 7,974.

Active cases have dropped to 482 and there are 14 patients in hospital.