That human touch must not be lost

THE EDITOR: As TT battles with its many challenges, let us not allow selfishness to become a part of our lives.

The war continues between Russia and Ukraine, affecting many other countries with the price increases of gas and many other products. The Caribbean is not insulated from what is taking place, so let us not forget that we need to pull together and support each other in whatever way we can, for there is strength in unity.

Amid all of this it is important that we maintain the human touch, understanding what people are faced with due to all that is taking place around the world.

I appeal to our leaders to get in touch with the citizenry. It is time for MPs to walk their constituencies just as was done before the general election and listen to the people who were responsible for putting them in Parliament.

There is a gap between some of our leaders and the population that is causing the human touch to be eroded. Leaders need to show care and compassion. We all need to.

Many citizens continue to have a rough time meeting the basic needs of their families. Children are suffering and we cannot just push that under the carpet. This will not go away so we need to act, especially our leaders.

I remind our representatives of the reason voters elected them as their representatives. It was to make their lives and the lives of their families better. That’s it in a nutshell.

To our citizens, if you are able, please reach out in whatever way you can to someone who needs help.

Remember, times are hard for many in TT. Covid19, the downturn in the economy, unemployment and inflation have done a serious negative job on many. Some are barely surviving, so if you can be that godly hand, please reach out and help. I will do my best, and so can you.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail