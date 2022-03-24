Stop the insults in Parliament

THE EDITOR: When will we in TT grow up and stop the picong and insults in Parliament? Or writing in the newspapers about the next person you want to mamaguy. Who from other countries is going to invest in TT?

You people in Parliament have been elected to serve TT, so get on with the job and cut out the insults, name-calling, the not answering direct questions. Get it right the first time; we do not want to hear about it again

two months later. Get it out of the way, at a press conference or TV interview. Answer correctly the first time with all the facts.

The Opposition is also to blame here. It opposes everything instead of making an effort to work with the Government to move our country forward, to adjust the old laws from the 1900s, to be more in line with the 21st century, to be more humane and updated as to what is acceptable in the outside world.

We are fed up with the juvenile, little-boy/girl behaviour that we hear and read daily coming from voices in Parliament.

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail