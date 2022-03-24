South police mourn Sgt Vijay Ramdhanie

- TTPS

The police have offered condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sgt Vijay Ramdhanie, who died on Wednesday.

The cause of his death was not given.

A police statement on Thursday said Ramdhanie, 57, had a long and impeccable career. He enlisted on August 15, 1983, and served for 33 years.

"He took up the baton again and served for an additional two years as an SRP," the statement said.

"He will be remembered by his colleagues at the Southern Division as a repository of information ranging from driving under the influence (DUI), to speed and accident investigations."

He was a certified breathalyser trainer, having attended several DUI training courses in the US.

The statement quoted the senior superintendent of the Southern Division as saying, "Sgt Vijay’s passion was traffic, and his contributions have assisted in reducing road deaths and making public places safe."

The statement added that Ramdhanie gave a series of lectures on traffic investigation. He was always ready and willing to advise junior officers about the rules and regulations of traffic-related incidents.

"Ramdhanie was a strong motivator who earned the respect of his colleagues as he was always able to bring the best out of other officers," the statement said. "His commitment to customer service and his dedication to duty, even while ill will forever be etched in the minds of his colleagues. Vijay was a true role model and an example to younger officers of the police service, a man committed to his family and profession."

He has left a legacy of professionalism, commitment, and dedication to duty.

Ramdhanie leaves to mourn his wife and three children.