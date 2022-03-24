RCs to pray for Ukraine

Archbishop Jason Gordon. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE local Roman Catholic community has been invited to join in worldwide prayers for Ukraine on Friday at 12 noon.

“The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has invited bishops of the whole world, along with their priests, to join him in the prayer for peace and in the consecration and entrustment of Russia and of Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” said a statement from the Catholic Media Services Ltd on Monday.

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon will pronounce the act of consecration during mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, at 12 pm, local time, at the same time the Holy Father will be celebrating in Rome.

The Pope will offer the prayer, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome, on the occasion of the Celebration of Penance, the statement said.

Priests of the local Archdiocese are encouraged to participate at this mass or at their parishes at noon.

The mass will be live streamed via Trinity TV, with updates at CatholicTT and Trinity TV Facebook pages.

The statement said consecration means “to make holy” and involves a serious commitment on our part to respond faithfully to God’s grace at work in our lives.

“When consecrating ourselves to Our Lady, we are consecrating ourselves to Jesus through Mary.

“While there is a long history of consecration to Mary, the practice of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary is closely linked to the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima.

“During the third apparition, on July 13, 1917, Our Lady said to the three little shepherds, “God wishes to establish the devotion to her Immaculate Heart in the world in order to save souls from Hell and bring about world peace, and also asked for the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart.’”