Rationalising mediocrity

THE EDITOR: "Rationalising mediocrity," a truly controversial phrase, especially in education, may well see a storm of controversy and debate. The perennial concern of scholarships to our secondary schools is one such criterion used to assess whether we seek “meritocrity” or entrench mediocrity.

The proponents against the seeming stress on academics, citing "holistic" development as necessary and even equal to the academics, do have a case. However, as we see the decline of some of our schools, including QRC and CIC, we need to take a serious look at how the aim of development is being achieved at the secondary level.

The headline reading QRC 1, CIC 0 drew my attention as a sports enthusiast, only to find it was not a football score but the number of scholarships gained by these two iconic and prestige schools. Thanks to my equal concern for education and staunch support of the schools being assessed on the basis of scholarships as the acid test, and reading on, I saw the reference to "leadership."

Almost every school has the word "holistic" in it's mission/vision statement. Is it nice sounding language, an aspiration, achievement or pursuit in a structured way, influence on the curriculum or plainly neglected when such statements should be influencing the delivery of relevant programmes towards progress and for accountability?

By contrast, we see some consistently achieving schools, notably Laxhmi Girls more recently, St Augustine Girls, Naparima Girls, as well as various convents, and some boys colleges, especially Naparima, Presentation, both San Fernando and Chaguanas, and Hillview of Tunapuna. These schools have truly well-rounded curriculums with various aspects of culture and sports.

It must be likewise mentioned that some prestige and much-sought-after schools are not into achievement of awards as per the established criteria, of which academics form a major part. So that as we celebrate our achievers, we must likewise examine all schools through supervision and assistance towards producing best results. There must be shared programmes among the leaders of our schools, each one seeing him/herself as an educator of all the students of the country.

How much principals willing to accept is of course another matter as, in myopism, some see themselves as all- knowing, having been appointed, and deem themselves monarch of all they survey.

How much of "meritocrity” or entrenching mediocrity are we prepared to promote is a matter of grave and extremely urgent and important concern for our nation.

This is not Intercol "football" but intercol “future" of our country. "Go, producing schools, go!" The scoreline is the goal.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

retired principal