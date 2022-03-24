PM: No Cabinet members involved in land corruption probe

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Prime Minister told Parliament on Wednesday that none of the reports of corruption surrounding senior officials in the transfer of state land involve any sitting Cabinet members.

Responding to a follow-up question on the matter from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, Dr Rowley said, “I'm happy to report that none of the reports, none of the documents provided to me on this particular subject involves any person in the Cabinet which I lead.”

Last week, former minister of agriculture, land and fisheries Clarence Rambharat revealed he had compiled 50 files on fraud and misbehaviour in office which were now under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau.

Rambharat resigned as senator and minister on March 16. He told Newsday in an interview last week that his resignation was linked to his struggle to find a balance between his work and family life.

On Wednesday Rowley was asked if Rambharat had raised the land corruption matter with him.

Rowley said as early as November 2015, Rambaharat had spoken to him about it.

“I gave the minister advice, which he followed. Thereafter I received from the minister, right up to the last week, letters, reports and information regarding fraudulent dealings with state land and other aspects of potential criminal conduct. Many involve public officials, including very senior ones.

"On each occasion, I did three things. I listened to what was said, read what was provided and I instructed the minister to report the matter to the Commissioner of Police or any other public authority, and I gave the minister my assurance of full support for any action taken by him.

“At almost every Cabinet meeting, I gave the minister the fullest opportunity to discuss matters with the Cabinet. And on many occasions, he did, right up to the last Cabinet meeting last Wednesday."

Rowley said any other related matters still before government would also be forwarded to the revelant authorities.