Man shot dead in Piarco gas station

File photo

A 33-year-old Carapichaima man was gunned down after buying ice at a Piarco gas station early on Thursday morning.

Police said Yansil Seeram bought a bag of ice at the NP 24-7 Express on BWIA Boulevard, Piarco, at around 3.30 am.

When he got into his black Nissan Primera, a man approached from the front passenger side of the car, shot him several times and ran away on Factory Road.

Passers-by heard the gunshots and called the police.

Officers from the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol went to the area with a district medical officer, who declared Seeram dead.

Investigators found five spent shells.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.