Man shot dead in Piarco gas station
A 33-year-old Carapichaima man was gunned down after buying ice at a Piarco gas station early on Thursday morning.
Police said Yansil Seeram bought a bag of ice at the NP 24-7 Express on BWIA Boulevard, Piarco, at around 3.30 am.
When he got into his black Nissan Primera, a man approached from the front passenger side of the car, shot him several times and ran away on Factory Road.
Passers-by heard the gunshots and called the police.
Officers from the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol went to the area with a district medical officer, who declared Seeram dead.
Investigators found five spent shells.
Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.
