Kennya Cordner scores sixth hat-trick in 8-0 Fenerbahce win

TRINIDAD and Tobago's senior women’s team forward Kennya Cordner continued her superb scoring form in the Turkcell Women’s Football Super League, on Wednesday, netting another hat-trick, her sixth of the season, in Fenerbahce’s 8-0 victory over Altay.

Cordner was also involved in her team’s first goal, winning a penalty, which team captain Fatma Kara Şahinbaş converted in the 12th minute.

Cordner scored three times, all clean finishes in the 42, 62 and 83 minutes, to take her tally to 24 goals this season, joint-top with Tunisian Mariem Houij.

The 33 year-old Tobago-born player also has 10 assists this season. Fenerbahce sit second in the standings, just two points behind Besiktas.