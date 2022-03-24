Guardian Holdings reports $798m after-tax profit

Guardian Group building in Westmoorings. - File photo

Guardian Holdings Ltd is reporting an after-tax profit of $798.3 million for the financial year ending December 31, 2021. This is an increase from the $778.2 million the company reported for the 2020 financial year. Taxation was $215 million, down from $243.8 million.

GHL said the profit for the year, after a deduction attributed to participating policyholders, was $785.8 million, up from $780.2 million.

Profit before tax was $1.013 billion, a nominal increase from $1.022 billion. Its operating profit declined from $1 billion to $979.3 million. Net income was $2.8 billion, an increase from $2.5 billion.

Total assets was $34.5 billion, up from $33 billion.

Earnings per share is $3.37, a three-cent increase from $3.34.

The financials were signed off on February 24 by outgoing group chief financial officer Ravi Tewari, who demits office at the end of the year.