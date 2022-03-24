Flow supports teachers and SEA pupils

Flow's communications manager Yolande Agard-Simmons (fourth from right) presents the sponsored booklets to Janelle Forrester-Warner of Ascension Anglican Primary School; alongside Phaessuh Kromah (technical director and co-founder of pennacool.com) (3rd from left)

As the nation’s standard five teachers and pupils prepare for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) on March 31, Flow has donated 1,000 copies of the 2022 SEA Practice Tests Teacher's Edition as a learning resource to schools across Trinidad and Tobago.

“As part of our collaboration with pennacol.com, it was an easy decision to support our students and teachers as they prepare for their exam. Now, more than ever, our children need all the support they can get. It is our hope that with this resource, our young students will find the confidence to improve in their revision and have a successful exam experience,” said Flow’s vice president Simone Martin-Sulgan in a media release.

The Teacher's Edition Practice Tests were designed specifically for primary school teachers of standard four and five classes, and consists of ten tests. Through this sponsorship, teachers can provide this valuable learning resource for pupils who may not be able to afford the item for class, the release said.

“Pennacool.com, in conjunction with Flow, has raised the bar of the SEA practice test industry. We received the teacher’s edition booklets by pennacool.com and immediately saw the benefits,” said Mario Salcedo, a standard five teacher at Diego Martin Boys’ RC School.

“Not only was the print clear and appropriate, [but] all the topics highlighted by the new curriculum were included. I especially like the online access to the tests where teachers [can] generate and analyse reports of students’ performance. I would definitely recommend Pennacool Teacher’s Edition of the practice test to my colleagues who have been searching for an accurate and relevant SEA Practice Test,” he said in the release.

Andre Urquhart, a standard five teacher at Ascension AC Primary School had similar sentiments: “Pennacool has been one of the first platforms that has been used by the school pre-covid/pre-pandemic for SEA preparation. These booklets have made the transition for pupils from working online in the Google classroom/Zoom to paper and pencil easier as it continues to satisfy the pupils' need to interact with technology and written tests in a positive way.

“This has proven to be beneficial as students are engaged in responsible and productive use of their devices and technology with the limited time left for SEA preparation providing the extra reinforcement needed to assist pupils in achieving their fullest potential. On behalf of school and class, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to pennacool and Flow for providing this opportunity to assist in their success,” he said.

Key features of the Teacher's Edition Practice Tests include: physical and online versions; self-correcting online tests; teachers control when pupils can get access to the online test; teachers can override computer corrections, if necessary; teacher reports of pupils’ performance and item analysis; results are only shown to pupils when given access by teachers.

Among the primary schools to receive the donated booklets were: Ascension AC; Bethlehem Boys’ RC, Carapo RC, Caratal RC, Chickland RC, Curepe Presbyterian, Diego Martin Boys’ RC, Diego Martin Girls’ RC, Don Miguel Hindu, Gloster Lodge Moravian, Grant Memorial Presbyterian, Kanhai Presbyterian, L'Anse Fourmi Methodist, Marabella Boys’ AC, Mayo RC, Milton Presbyterian, Mon Repos RC, Ms James’ Home School, Palmiste Government, San Juan SDA, Sangre Chiquito Presbyterian, Scarborough RC, Scarborough SDA, South Oropouche Government, St Andrew's AC, St Ann's RC, St Augustine South Government, St Margaret's Boys’ AC and Tunapuna Boys’ RC.

The partnership between Flow and pennacool.com has been in existence since 2009 and has focused on assisting primary school pupils between standards four and five to improve their learning skills, the release said.

All exercises are curriculum-aligned and covers the primary school maths and language arts syllabus.

