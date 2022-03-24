Eve ready to expose ‘evolving’ team at Courts Caribbean Classic

(L-R) TTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad, senior men's head coach Angus Eve, Unicomer Trinidad Ltd PRO Shahad Ali and TT captain for the Courts Caribbean Classic Marvin Phillip display the tournament trophy during a press conference, at the Courts Megastore, San Juan, on Thursday. - ROGER JACOB

TRINIDAD AND Tobago men’s football team coach Angus Eve is ready to expose his “evolving” team against Barbados on Friday, in the opening match of the Courts Caribbean Classic, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Barbados will square off against Guyana on Sunday, and the invitational tournament will conclude on Tuesday when TT tackle Guyana. All matches will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, and will each kick off at 7 pm.

The teams’ coaches spoke during a media briefing at Courts MegaStore, San Juan on Thursday.

Jamaal Shabazz will be at the helm of the Guyana squad but Barbados will be without their tactician, Russell Latapy, who took personal leave; Fitzgerald Carter will deputise in Latapy’s absence.

Eve, who was the lone coach present at the media briefing (Shabazz and Latapy spoke via Zoom), mentioned, “When you go into a match, you want to win, but we’re also developing players.”

He continued, “We're building towards 2026 World Cup, that is our goal. So, we would have a number of young players. The squad is evolving as we go along.”

This game will be TT’s first international match at home since their 15-0 victory over Anguilla on November 2019.

Latapy, who, like Eve, is a former TT midfielder and captain, commented, “We need to give the players the best opportunity. These games come at a particular stage. We know where we are as a team.”

The former TT coach continued, “We’re developing a philosophy and a way that we want to play the game. Our real goal is what is going to happen in June, in the (Concacaf) Nations League, and this is preparation. We need the fans to understand this as well.”

Shabazz is a former TT men’s and women’s coach, and he acknowledged, “As much as we are friends, there exists a high level of competitiveness and rivalry among us. That atmosphere being created, I think that is excitement enough.”

Eve, Latapy and Shabazz also spoke about facing one another, at the international stage, as coaches.

“I joined the (TT) team and I had the privilege to work with Russell Latapy, Kerry Jamerson, Clayton Morris and Leonson Lewis,” said Eve. “I’ve learnt a lot from Russell, on the pitch.

“Jamaal Shabazz, it’s well-documented, all of my teams would have beaten Caledonia AIA repeatedly when he was coaching (them),” said the former North East Stars, St Ann’s Rangers and Club Sando coach.

The more modest Latapy pointed out, “Our lives are football. This is an opportunity for us to help the game go back on track. I am happy with a lot of things that’s happening in Barbados. A lot of young players are getting chances to go on scholarships.”

According to Shabazz, “It’s a good feeling for me to help to be part of trying to bring back some excitement in (regional) football. To have Russell Latapy coach a team, to have Angus coach a team, is nothing but excitement. I’ve known Russell for 41 years, I've known Angus for 30 years. Being able to match wits and compete, I can only feel good.”

Earlier at the media briefing, Shabazz, in his typical witty self, said, “I think Trinidad (and Tobago) might have a broken heart after this tournament. Guyana and (TT) have a long history, Barbados and Guyana also. It has always provided good results.

“(TT have) had the upper hand, but we look forward to meeting them. We look forward to the coming days with courage and with confidence.”

Latapy, a former coach of both the TT men’s and Under-17 teams, expressed his gratitude to the TT Football Association (TTFA), the Guyana team and Unicomer, the parent company for Courts Trinidad Ltd, for making this competition possible.

He added, “In preparation for the Nations League, all Caribbean teams need games. This is a perfect opportunity for Barbados to play against opponents who are higher than we are, on the FIFA rankings. We have Trinidadian coaches who are coaching other nations and it’s really helping to raise the level of football in the Caribbean.”