Eid-ul-Fitr observed on May 2

File photo by Roger Jacob

EID-UL-FITR 2022 will be observed in Trinidad and Tobago on May 2.

A government press release issued on Thursday night said, in accordance with section 3(1) of the Public Holidays and Festivals Act, Chapter 19:05, "Cabinet has today advised Her Excellency the President, that Monday May 2, 2022 be declared as the date of the public holiday in celebration of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr."