Central romp to U19 Inter-Zone title with win over East

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

A match-winning partnership of 182 runs from skipper Kyle Kissoondath (125 not out) and opening batsman Nick Ramoutar (69) spurred Central on to a seven-wicket win over East and to the 2022 Price Club-Tiger Tanks Trinidad Ltd Under-19 Inter-Zone title at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva on Wednesday.

The victory for Central saw them capture their sixth U19 inter-zone title in 14 years.

Batting first, East made 208/7 after their 50 over, led by a stellar unbeaten century from captain Andrew Rambaran (119 not out). In reply, Central cruised to a winning total of 209/3 after 32.1 overs, owing to Kissoondath and Ramoutar’s brazen batting performances.

Sent into bat, East started slowly and were 34/3 after 14.2 overs with the fall of Kavir Boodoosingh’s (10 runs from 39 balls) wicket. Rambaran however, played patiently and carried his team, until he achieved his well-worked century and began opening up with some bigger shots in the final overs.

He finished on 119 not out from 129 balls; smashing ten fours and one six. Rajeev Ramgoolie (29) was the only other East batsman to go over 20 runs. Topping the bowling for Central was Fareez Ali (3/52) while Nick Ramlal (1/28) and Ronilster Pereira (1/42) bagged one wicket each.

In their turn at the crease, Central started comfortably, although they lost opening batsman Justin Jagessar (two) in the second over. His exit saw Kissoondath team up with Ramlal in the middle and the pair showed class with well-timed shots all around the NCC outfield.

East’s bowlers tried valiantly to break the game-winning partnership but the Central duo proved too much. Kissoondath’s unbeaten, quick-fire 125 (17 fours and four sixes) came off 106 balls while Ramlal’s 69 (four fours and one six) was achieved from 71 balls.

At the half-way mark (25 overs), Central seemed comfortably en route to victory on 130/1. With just 26 runs need to win from over 20 overs, Ramlal (183/2) was dismissed caught by Ramgoolie off Ravinda Ramlal.

Thirteen runs later, new batsman Rajeev Ramnath (two) was run out (196/3). Kissoondath and Ravi Sankar (five not out) easily led Central to 209/3 to cop their first domestic title since the pandemic hit two years ago.

At the prize-giving ceremony which followed, Central’s Kissoondath copped the man of the match and most runs awards while Ali was adjudged the best bowler and fieldsman of the final.

Youth cricket continues on Friday with the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Development Programme final between Central and East from 9.30am at the same venue.

On Monday, the Price Club U17 Youth Series bowls off at four different locations.