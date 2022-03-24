Brian Lara Promenade reopened

From left, Stephan Matthews, Shallima Sirjoo, her daughter, Akiva Alexander and Atiba Alexander took to the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain to relax as the Promenade was re-opened for pedestrians - Ayanna Kinsale

The barricades and caution tapes have been removed, as the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, was reopened on Wednesday morning.

This comes after the announcement by the Prime Minister on Tuesday night that he saw no reason why the country cannot open up completely.

The promenade was closed in May 2021 owing to people flouting the covid19 regulations amid a spike in cases.

When Newsday visited on Thursday, several limers were observed in and around the area, while there were also vendors selling doubles, pies, corn soup, cane juice and other street food around the perimeter.

The patrons expressed their gratitude over the reopening.

Cecilia Nelson-Cooke said “I am very glad, I can come here for a safe space to fix my bag and put my things in order, as it have the pickpocketers. I came in town to pay my bills, so I came here to sit and organise everything, so if I am walking down Charlotte Street and I see anything, I can pick it up one time. I would be able to find my purse and that kind of thing.”

Andrew Robinson said “I feel at home. This opening after two years of closure gives me some kind of hope, because a lot of us makes our monies out here, so we definitely appreciate the promenade being reopened.”

Tevin John said “It feels weird being here, to be honest, how we were closed for so long. It feels like we’re back to some kind of freedom – you can come, you can sit down, you can relax – it definitely feels great.”

Speaking with Newsday by phone, Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said he felt comfortable enough to make such a decision.

“I am very pleased that the promenade has now been opened. I was able to take a drive down there and I was able to see people feeling that sense of happiness that the promenade has been opened now.

"It’s also in better shape because it had a chance to breathe and some of the grass has grown and the foliage has gotten a lot better. I must say that the promenade does look pretty decent to me at this time.”

Previously, he had asked the city police to ensure they can control large gatherings within the public health regulations, but now he has tasked them to ensure that everyone feels safe.

“I have also asked them to be down there on a regular foot patrol, ensuring that the law-abiding citizens feel safe and comfortable enjoying and traversing the promenade.”

He had this advice for people using the promenade: “Keep it clean, and make it as enjoyable as possible, but make sure it is clean. My job is to keep it safe.”

He thanked former minister of local government Kazim Hosein for the work done over the last couple of years, while also welcoming the new minister, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi..

“I’m looking forward to a good relationship and more success for local government and for the growth and development of the city of Port of Spain.”