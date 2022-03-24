5 deaths, 366 covid19 cases recorded

A youngwoman is among the five fatalities due to covid19 reported on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,727.

The number of new cases reported from samples taken between Monday and Wednesday was 366.

The Health Ministry recorded over 252 recovered community cases on Monday. This brought the number of active positive cases to 9,338.

The ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were three elderly men, one middle-aged male and one young adult woman. It said examples of the comorbidities present were diabetes, hypertension, renal disease and a history of strokes.Four people had multiple comorbidities and one person had no known comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 136,220 cases of covid19, of which 123,155 have recovered.

There are 167 patients in hospital. Of these, 37 people are the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with three in the intensive care unit and four in the high dependency unit. There are 19 people at the Caura Hospital, 25 at the Augustus Long Hospital, five at the St Ann’s Hospital, 36 at the Arima General Hospital, 15 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 18 at the St James Medical Complex, nine at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill. The new Point Fortin Hospital has been decommissioned as a covid19 facility.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are 36 people in state quarantine facilities, and 9,135 people in home self-isolation. There are 252 recovered community cases and nine people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 82.4 per cent or 14,154 of 17,168 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22-March 23.

It said of the 3,727 deaths up to March 23, 258 were vaccinated, 3,074 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 708,139 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 691,861 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.6 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

Tthe total number of people vaccinated with the first dose of a two-dose regime was 689,312. The number vaccinated with their second dose was 651,863, while the number vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 56,276.

A total of 143,997 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 666,494, of which 299,987 were done at private facilities and 366,507 were done at public facilities.