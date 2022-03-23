Unqueue Distributors wins ADDY award for drivers app

Unqueue Distributors won an ADDY for its Unqueue Drivers app. -

For the second year running, Unqueue Distributors Ltd has won an ADDY award for its outstanding work in designing and developing the Unqueue suite of mobile applications and websites.

Held annually, the American Advertising (ADDY) Awards recognise the best advertising and design in North America. The 2022 regional winners were announced on March 4, with Unqueue Distributors taking home a silver ADDY award for mobile app for its Unqueue Drivers app. The locally designed and developed app, which is used by drivers to streamline the delivery of goods, includes a seamless signup flow, order management, detailed notifications, and route management.

“This ADDY is validation of the hard work put in by the team, and is a testament again to the power of creating solutions here for people here,” said Agyei Archer, Unqueue’s CEO. “As a company with aspirations to solve large-scale Caribbean problems with design and technology, this kind of recognition also encourages us to look wider for new, bigger challenges to solve, while hopefully still adding value to the local technology landscape.”

Unqueue Distributors' win follows on the heels of four silver ADDY wins in 2021 for other apps in the trio: Unqueue for Business (mobile app; user experience) and Unqueue Shoppers (interface and navigation; user experience). Five ADDYs in two years has made Unqueue the most awarded suite of mobile software designed and built in the Caribbean.

Unqueue is a suite of software and services, created in Trinidad in 2020. Their award-winning mobile apps and web-based marketplace, along with support services such as skill-building workshops and marketing assistance, are tailored to help local businesses that most need growth, sustainability, and access to wider markets.