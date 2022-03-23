TTFA creditors urged to submit proof of claims by April 8

Maria Daniel -

CREDITORS with claims against the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) are asked to, individually, submit a proof of claim on or before April 8, 2022.

The TTFA’s debt proposal process is being managed by Maria Daniel, a chartered financial analyst and a partner in Transaction Advisory Services, of the Ernst and Young Services Limited.

Daniel is also the holder of a trustee license under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act of TT.

In a notice to the creditors, dated March 22, 2022, Daniel wrote, “each creditor with a claim against the TTFA is required to submit a proof a claim with supporting documentation in the prescribed form (Form 12) for examination and determination by me as the licenced trustee.”

She continued, “A creditor that does not submit a proof of claim shall not receive any payment pursuant to the proposal of the TTFA.

“In my capacity as licenced trustee, I require creditors that have not yet submitted their proof of claim, to obtain a copy of the prescribed form and submit their proof of claim on or before April 8, 2022.”

The prescribed form of proof of claim can be obtained by contacting 628-1105, or via email at gerren.lovell@tt.ey.com, charissa.rahaman@tt.ey.com or wanda.alexander@tt.ey.com.

On November 8, 2021, Daniel was appointed by the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee (which oversees the daily affairs of the TTFA), to manage the process, which will be guided by the rules of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, Chapter 9:70.

In an Ernst and Young report, dated April 9, 2021, the TTFA’s total outstanding liabilities and unasserted claims (contingent liabilities) are approximately TT$98.5 million.