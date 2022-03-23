Trinidad and Tobago track and field team named for 2022 Carifta Games

Wildcats’ Shakeem McKay - SUREASH CHOLAI

A 43-MEMBER Trinidad and Tobago team has been named for the 2022 Carifta Track and Field Championships, which will take place at the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica during the Easter weekend (April 16-18).

Among the athletes selected were Shakeem McKay, Aaron Antoine and Natasha Fox.

McKay is expected to feature in the boys Under-20 200 metres and Antoine will compete in both the boys’ Under-20 long jump and high jump.

And Fox will participate in both the girls’ Under-20 400m and 400m hurdles.

TT team:

Girls’ Under-17: Alexxe Henry (100, 200), Kayleigh Forde (800, 1500), Aniqah Bailey (800, 1500), Gianna Paul (high jump), Tenique Vincent (high jump, heptathlon), Peyton Winter (shot put), Kenika Cassar (javelin), Adrianna Quamina (discus).

Girls’ Under-20: Shaniqua Bascombe (100, 200, 4x100), Kyah La Fortune (100, 200, 4x100), Karissa Kirton (100 hurdles, 4x100), Natasha Fox (400, 400 hurdles, 4x100), Lalenii Grant (discus), Kayla Caesar (4x100), Reneisha Andrews (4x100).

Boys’ Under-17: Jamario Russell (100, 4x100, 4x400), Khadeem Ryan (100, 4x100), Daeshaun Cole (200, 4x100), Kaiyin Morris (200, 400, 4x400), Kyle Williams (400, 4x400), Keeran Sriskandarajah (800, 4x400), Andrew Steele (long jump, triple jump), Jaidi James (long jump, high jump), Tyrell Springer (4x100), Khareem Solomon (4x100), Dylan Woodruffe (4x400).

Boys’ Under-20: Revell Webster (100, 4x100), Jaden De Souza (100, 4x100), Shakeem McKay (200, 4x100, 4x400), Keone John (200, 110 hurdles, 4x100), Cyril Sumner (400, 4x400), Joshua Mascall (400, 4x400), Nathan Cumberbatch (800), Troy Llanos (800, 1500), Tafari Waldron (5,000), Brian Morris (110 hurdles, 4x100), Rinaldo Moore (400 hurdles, 4x400), Aaron Antoine (long jump, high jump), Jaden James (discus), Anthony Diaz (javelin), Dorian Charles (javelin), Miguel Taylor (4x100), Jabari Branche (4x400).

Officials: Durly Lucas (manager), Michelle Campbell (chaperone), Kyron Blaise (coach), Kerron Browne (coach), Antonia Burton (coach), Kelvin Nancoo (coach), Reynold Porter-Lee (coach), Kenrick Williams (coach), Anjani Sitram (doctor), Verne Alleyne (physiotherapist), Shurlan Bonas (massage therapist), Anthony Walcott (massage therapist).