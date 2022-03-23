Term limits for PMs

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE PRIME MINISTER’S Cabinet reshuffle, coming not long after he confirmed his intention to seek a renewed mandate as political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM), has returned to the fore the issue of term limits for leaders.

The issue arises in part from Dr Rowley’s own words.

In declaring victory at the August 2020 general election, he told supporters at Balisier House: “I’m not one of those politicians who believe that when you come into office, you go out feet first. I have places to go and people to see.”

This hint that political office was something he would be willing to relinquish voluntarily, which was clearly meant to position him in a positive light compared to other political figures, naturally raised questions about when and if Dr Rowley would choose his moment.

That the moment has seemingly not come was evident in a recent media interview, as well as last week’s reshuffle, the latter of which only served to underline the Prime Minister’s authority in Cabinet. It painted a picture of a leader who is both unafraid to make the biggest changes of his administration on the eve of an internal party poll, as well as one who is seeming inured to criticism of some of his top Cabinet lieutenants.

The shifting of Faris Al-Rawi came after several controversies which he had weathered without apparently losing the support of the Prime Minister. Whether there were even further issues, including developments which may have served as the straws that broke the camel’s back, is speculation until Dr Rowley gives proper insight into his decision.

But the Prime Minister’s failure to shift other ministers who have been subject to criticism in recent times suggests the removal of Al-Rawi can also be read as a warning to all those who are currently on thin ice – something which also underlines his hold on power.

What is clear is that term limits for prime ministers are needed. Such limits have long been proposed but never implemented, in part due to the feeling that constitutional reform is dead in the water in this country due to partisan political bickering.

But a reform limiting the terms of PMs was once a major promise of the Opposition UNC – both in and out of power. With so much that has stalled in efforts to modernise our laws, this simple change could be low-hanging fruit which could give everyone a reason to celebrate.

The ironic thing is that both Dr Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar are united in their resolve to complete what they view as their respective mandates.

That is actually a reason why term limits are necessary to protect the interests of the people. The doctrine of the maximum leader is damaging and outmoded, no matter how they cling to it.