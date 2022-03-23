Teen among two held for gun, marijuana in Malabar

Arima police arrested two people after a brief chase in Malabar on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers of the Arima Municipal Police Task Force were on patrol at around 2.45 pm when they saw two men liming.

Police recognised one of the men as a suspect and approached him.

The men ran away but were caught nearby.

Police found a pistol with an extended magazine with 21 rounds of ammunition on one of the men and a quantity of marijuana on the other.

The men ages 18 and 24 years old both from Malabar were arrested.