Soca singer Blaxx in ICU with covid19

AILING: Soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart. -

Soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) battling the covid19 virus.

His manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose confirmed this to Newsday on Wednesday. She also said that he was being monitored. No further information was offered beyond this.

It was reported on Monday that the singer had been hospitalised at the Arima General Hospital with covid.

In 2020, the singer was hospitalised with lung and kidney issues. He was discharged in November of that year.

The singer hosted a show in 2021 called Blaxx and Friends, and released music for the 2022 Taste of Carnival season.