PNM in mutations

Faris Al-Rawi - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I think the new Cabinet appointments are mostly a show of strength/show of force; the Government has little or nothing to offer.

Nonetheless, for some cause, Faris Al-Rawi had to be replaced as AG. Maybe we'll discover what is it in due course.

Over the years Reginald Armour has blown hot-and-cold over constitutionality. It could be because it depended on the client.

Meantime, a commission of enquiry is not a criminal investigation. And "let the chips fall where they may" is yet another catchphrase.

A government that is multiplying catchphrases is scrounging for help. But I say as well, it is reaching to the heights of irresponsibility, since catchphrases often mean more than one thing and can turn on a penny.

Maybe Al-Rawi got shifted because he tried to play a catchphrase game with the rakehell; and now he lives to regret it. Or maybe the PM lost support all around because of the revelations going now with the Police Service Commission – maybe the PM feels as if the ground under him is not firm enough.

If catchphrases can backfire on members of the Rowley Cabinet, then Colm Imbert should maybe tone it down somewhat. And he should steer clear from the rakehell.

ELIAS GALY

via e-mail