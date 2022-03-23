Kensington Oval Party Stand buzzes again

Glenn Yallery of TT enjoys the Test match between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval. - Jelani Beckles

SPORTING venues throughout the Caribbean are starting to return to life with fans cheering, jumping, dancing and even singing.

The second Test match between West Indies and England which ended on Sunday saw thousands attending including many English supporters.

It was a near-capacity crowd on the first two days of the Test match when this reporter attended courtesy the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

The crowd comprised many groups from England including the well-travelled Barmy Army in full voice.

Managing director of Barmy Army Chris Millard told Newsday that 7,500 people from the group were in Barbados for the match.

They brought a vibe to the venue with singing, while trumpeter Simon Finch kept the place buzzing. It was an atmosphere I have not experienced at a Test match for years.

The party stand also had energy. Hearing the English fans sing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline was memorable and contagious as I attempted to sing along.

Speaking with Newsday at Kensington Oval on the opening day of the Test match, veteran promoter Chetwin Stewart said, “It feels great to be back, it feels great to be working again because for two years I was not working. The Power X Four Beach Party Stand at Kensington Oval is known for this kind of activity, people love it. They come from all over the world.”

Stewart, who is anticipating more cricket at Kensington Oval in the near future, is elated to see people employed again.

“It feels good. I am a promoter, a bandleader and also a venue promoter...it is very good to see people coming back out again. Right now we have Crop Over coming up. We know it would not be as big as normal. Normally Crop Over generates $110 million in three months in the Barbados economy so we really missed that for two years.”

Bartenders, deejays, security guards and cleaners were among those employed during the Test match.

Chetwin’s daughter Christa Stewart, an event manager for the party stand, said it was a race against the clock to get ready for the match.

“Normally it will take us months to set up the party stand, but again because we only had a few weeks…I was a little nervous at first, but again with my father’s help and guidance we were able to set up a whole beach.”

The party stand includes sand, a pool and a stage for entertainers to perform.

Christa also spoke about the importance of the entertainment industry to the Barbados economy.

“People don’t really realise this, but the entertainment industry really does put a lot of money into the economy.”

Christa said hotels and restaurants on the island benefit.

Jerry Ryan, a fan from England, said, “It is fantastic (to be back in the Caribbean). We had a great time three years ago last Test match – absolutely brilliant.”

Ryan, who is from London, said for the past five years the small group of friends travel to watch cricket.

Ryan’s friend Steve Blower got the opportunity to travel to the Caribbean only because another friend could not make the trip again.

“I love the Caribbean,” Blower said, who was travelling to the Caribbean for the first time in 27 years.

The trip was emotional for Blower as his father died in December.

“It was emotional for me coming in…he loved his cricket - my dad - and I got his watch on.”

Blower’s father never travelled to the Caribbean, but enjoyed listening to the stories when his son returned to England.

“He always loved the stories of when we use to travel…and he would have been watching it on the tele because he use to love watching cricket.”

For Glenn Yallery of TT it was an exciting time as he always wanted to travel and support West Indies after retirement.

“It is fantastic because I was waiting when I retired to follow West Indies cricket around the world, so this is what I am doing so this is like fulfilling my dream.”

Yallery retired earlier this year and it was his first time watching cricket at Kensington Oval.

He said it is a relief to be able to attend sporting events again.

“It is like a weight lifted off your shoulder, so it is good to know that things are coming back to normal and approaching some sort of normalcy.”