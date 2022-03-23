Hinds: Uptick in violence linked to gang leader's death

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said from police intelligence, one of the reasons for an increase in gang violence was the death of a gang leader last year.

Responding to questions from Naparima MP Rodney Charles in the Lower House on Wednesday, Hinds said the death of the gang leader was one of three reasons outlined by the police for an increase in gang activities, as it led to changes in the operations and hierarchy of the gang.

He said the other reasons included gang involvement in illegal trafficking and quarrying as well as alliances being formed with people hired to commit crimes.

He said the police were monitoring these activities and was optimistic the authorities would deal with them.

"According to information provided by the Commissioner of Police, the apparent escalation in gang violence is due in part to the death of a known gang leader in the latter part of 2021, which had deep ramifications in the criminal underworld.

"Among other things, this killing caused a fragmentation in gang leadership and prompted attempts by other gangs to assume operations of the particular gang to which he belonged and led.

"(There was) an alliance as well between conventional street gangs and people hired by them to carry out violent crimes on their behalf, including shooting, arson, extortion, kidnapping and murder.

"Thirdly, a merger among gangs involving white-collar crimes, which include human trafficking, illegal quarrying and the illegal importation of firearms, ammunition and drugs into Trinidad and Tobago.

To fight this "persisting menace," he said the police have "developed crime-fighting strategies to accelerate the manner of policing and ultimately dismantle these criminal gangs."

Hinds said while the police would tackle illegal guns, focus would also be placed on looking at the operations of security firms, licenced gun dealers and firearm users and trainers.

He said, "The focus on guns, both legal and illegal, is to prevent guns and ammunition from being accessed and used by criminals as well as combatting white-collar crime, a major issue in TT."

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith has been critical of Hinds' approach in reviewing processes for the availability of legal firearms, arguing that no guns owned by licence- holders had been used by criminals.