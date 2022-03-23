Govt must takeaction, not UNC

THE EDITOR: It is very disingenuous for those who are claiming to be former state-owned Caroni 1975 Ltd workers to be demanding that the Opposition UNC take action to ensure that the promises made in 2003 by the Patrick Manning-led PNM administration are honoured.

On August 1, 2003, the Manning government, without any consultation, closed the company and put over 9,000 workers on the breadline. At the time of the closure the company made promises to the former workers under their voluntary separation of employment package (VSEP), one of which was an entitlement to land leases.

But the Government soon reneged on this and in 2004 the All Sugar and General Workers’ Trade Union went to court to have the Government comply with the terms of agreement of the VSEP.

The court ruled that among other reliefs, the former workers were entitled to land leases and ordered the government to distribute the leases before June 30, 2006.

The government appealed Justice Deyalsingh’s decision and the matter was still pending when the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration came into office in 2010. Then attorney general Anand Ramlogan withdrew the (former) government’s appeal.

Between 2010 and 2015 during the People’s Partnership administration, close to 5,000 two-acre agricultural plots and a further 3,000 residential lots were distributed. Many legal obstacles held back a more accelerated distribution and implementation of benefits agreed to in the workers’ VSEP.

Immediately upon coming into office in 2015, the Keith Rowley-led PNM administration stopped all distribution of lands to the ex-Caroni workers.

So, the questions that must be asked of those who are protesting against the UNC are: Why are you protesting and demonstrating against the Opposition and not against the Government, which has been in office for nearly seven years? Why are you attacking the Opposition and not the Government?

How can anyone believe that the Opposition UNC can fulfil the Manning-led PNM’s VSEP agreement?

Less than a month ago, former minister of agriculture Clarence Rambharat “assured” this protesting group that the Government is working to uphold the promise that the Manning-led PNM made 19 years ago as part of the VSEP.

It is a trend that has emerged in the country for the past seven years – blame the Opposition for the Government’s gross mismanagement and failures.

What these “former workers of Caroni” should be doing is taking their protest to the Ministry of Agriculture and the Prime Minister’s Office. They should be demanding that the Government honours its promise and completes the terms of the 2003 VSEP.

They should be demanding that the Government accounts for the approximately 76,000 acres of Caroni land, which is almost the size of Tobago.

They should be demanding that the Government discloses all those who were able to access these lands, which, according to reports, are now part of a “land-grab” by individuals who were never associated with Caroni 1975 Ltd.

CAPIL BISSOON

via e-mail