Figures never lie

THE EDITOR: The TT Government has awarded 100 scholarships to CAPE students. Forty-four open, 56 additional.

Of the 100 scholarships, 66 per cent were awarded to female students. Thirty-four per cent were awarded to male students.

The top colleges were Naparima and Lakshmi Girls Hindu. Both are single-sex schools. Take note, TT.

Naps won eight scholarships, Lakshmi won ten.

Congrats to all successful students. Your journey has now commenced.

But why are females outperforming their male counterparts continuously? Here is my take.

Girls have more self-discipline.

Girls have fewer behavioural problems.

Girls are less overconfident.

Girls show more developed attitudes towards learning.

Gentlemen, we know what must be done.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town