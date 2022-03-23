Dumping, unplanned development block cleaning of Guaracara River

File photo: A view of the refinery along the Guaracara River in Gasparillo. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says efforts to clean the Guaracara River have been limited by activities in certain areas along the river, resulting in flooding.

Responding to questions from the Opposition during a sitting of the Lower House on Wednesday, Sinanan blamed illegal dumping of waste, unplanned development and unmanaged filling of low-lying areas as some of the problems which have affected the work.

He added that areas such as Reform and Williamsville near the river may experience flooding, but promised to begin desilting projects to treat with this.

"This has hindered access in some areas that require cleaning and possibly widening of the river to increase its capacity.

"In the short term, various desilting projects have taken place in this catchment, also the development of a design and tender documents for the project flood-reduction work in the Guaracara River is ongoing.

"This tender is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the financial year."

He said pending approvals, the proposed work was expected to begin by the end of this fiscal year.

Sinanan said a study of the Guaracara River catchment is planned which would identify areas where flooding-mitigation solutions can be implemented.