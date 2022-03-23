Deliberate frustration of TSTT customers?

TSTT's head office. - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: For more than one week I have been unable to connect to TSTT’s b-mobile online platform.

I have a landline phone and I do not receive hard-copy bills nor e-mail reminders from TSTT as to my monthly amounts.

I have to remember to check the platform for my bill statement every month. Failure to remember can put me at risk of disconnection.

Out of pure curiosity, I did a check on TSTT’s Amplia online platform and it is working “as smoothly as a baby’s bottom.”

This certainly raises key issues as highlighted by the trade union.

Many may have already forgotten that a Cabinet sub-committee was appointed to come up with recommendations as to the future of TSTT.

Is it possible that certain strategies are already being implemented to suit a public narrative?

What kind of problem is TSTT having with its b-mobile online platform that more than one week later it cannot be resolved?

Was there an internal or external hacker? Or did management deliberately take down the platform to frustrate its customers?

There has nary been a word from TSTT’s management.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope